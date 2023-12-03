Jofra Archer set to miss IPL 2024 as ECB looks to manage his workload ahead of T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], December 3 : England pacer Jofra Archer is set to miss the Indian Premier League 2024 as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) looks to manage his workload ahead of the T20 World Cup according to ESPNcricinfo.

Archer has missed professional cricket for the majority of the year due to a reoccurring elbow injury and he made his last appearance in professional cricket in May 2023.

He travelled as a reserve player with the England team but stayed for a week in India as continued to suffer from the pain.

He was released by the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians ahead of the auction. In IPL 2023, fans expected Archer to be at his very best and guide MI to their sixth trophy, but injuries interrupted his season and affected his performances.

In his five matches, he could take only two wickets and proved much easier to hit by batters.

Archer was also ruled out from the Ashes series due to his medical condition as the scans revealed a recurrence of a stress fracture to his right elbow which cut short his stint in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Mumbai Indians.

According to ESPNcricinfo, "Archer did not feature among the list of over 1000 names - including 34 England players - who have registered for the IPL auction that takes place in Dubai on December 19 as the ECB told Archer not to enter the auction."

Coming to the rest of the England players - Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Mark Wood, Will Jacks and Reece Topley were retained by their IPL franchises ahead of the upcoming auction.

On the other hand, all-rounder Ben Stokes and star batter Joe Root decided to opt out of the tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor