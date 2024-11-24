Jofra Archer Sold to RR (Rajasthan Royals) for Rs 12.5 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

England pacer Jofra Archer has been bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 12.50 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The Royals outbid Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians to secure the services of the star bowler.

SOLDDD!



Jofra Archer is acquired by @rajasthanroyals for INR 12.5 Crore ⚡️⚡️@rajasthanroyals fans, how excited are you to have Archer in your ranks ❓#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

Archer, who registered himself with a base price of INR 2 crore, is set to make a comeback in the IPL after missing the 2024 season. His journey in the tournament began with Rajasthan Royals in 2018, where he impressed in his debut season with 15 wickets in 10 games. He continued to deliver for the franchise, taking 20 wickets in the 2020 season.

Signed by Mumbai Indians for INR 8 crore in the 2022 mega auction, Archer missed that season due to injury. He returned to action in IPL 2023, playing five games for the Mumbai outfit. Despite a series of injuries in recent years, Archer remains a formidable bowler, known for his pace and ability to deliver under pressure.

Rajasthan Royals will hope Archer can replicate his past successes and strengthen their bowling attack in the upcoming season.