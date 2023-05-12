Jofra Archer to sign player bond with Mumbai Indians for T20 leagues?

England pace bowler Jofra Archer was ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season but he still remains a crucial part of Mumbai Indians' (MI) plans going ahead. The franchise has been reported to have offered Archer with a multi-million-pound contract to grab his services on a long term basis.

According to a report of Dailymail.co.uk, Archer is all set to receive a year-round offer by Mumbai based franchise. As per the rules of the contract, England will have to take MI's approval to involve the bowler in any International series or tournament.With the MI franchise having teams in five different leagues including one WPL team, Archer who currently is a part of MI in IPL and SA20 might also become a part of the franchise in all four leagues as per the year-long deal.Archer has already returned home from his ongoing IPL stint due to an elbow issue. While Archer has recovered from his elbow problem, he is back in England for rehabilitation ahead of the Ashes series. Archer hasn't played Test cricket since February 2021. The report in dailymail.co.uk adds that Alex Hales has also been targetted by the franchises for a year-long contract.