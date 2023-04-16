Jofra Archer unlikely to play against KKR

Mumbai Indians are likely to miss the services of Jofra Archer for their fourth game against Kolkata Knight Riders, hinted batter Tim David in the pre-match press conference ahead of the Sunday game. Speaking to the media. David said that Archer was still under medical supervision and he could neither deny nor confirm the pacer's availability. At the moment Jof is being managed by the medical team and I am not a part of those conversations. Whenever they have him ready to play he will be ready to go," Mumbai Indians batter Tim David told the media on Saturday, 15 April.

David acknowledged that it is difficult to plan for KKR's Rinku Singh, who slammed five successive sixes to pull off a victory for his side from the jaws of defeat against Gujarat Titans last week.Rinku also produced a stunning knock of 58* in 31 balls (4 fours and 4 sixes) in KKR’s last fixture against SRH, albeit in a losing cause."They (KKR) have got some dangerous batsmen and (if) our bowlers get them out (early) that will be a perfect start for us," he said."But no, it is tough to plan, I think. We are more focussed on ourselves and we want to play a good game and we know whenwe play our best cricket we are going to top."Although Mumbai Indians boast a fabulous record against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium, eight wins in nine matches, Tim David feels the challenge will be tough one on Sunday afternoon.