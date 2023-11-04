Jonathan Trott rules out Afghanistan cracking code of success to chase on Indian conditions

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 : Afghanistan's head coach, Jonathan Trott, dismissed the idea that their team has figured out the key to success when chasing a target on Indian soil, following their third consecutive victory in the ongoing World Cup on Friday.

Afghanistan restricted the Netherlands to a total of 179 runs. In response, they successfully chased down the target in 31.3 overs, losing just three wickets in the process.

This marked their third victory while chasing a total putting them in a pole position to seal one of the three available spots for the semi-final after India became the first team to reach the knockout stage.

When asked about Afghanistan's recent success, Trott expressed caution about claiming they have completely mastered the game of cricket. He emphasized the importance of confidence and capitalizing on opportunities.

"I'm very wary to say that you can crack anything with regards to the game of cricket. As soon as you think you've cracked this game, it cracks you back, trust me. But I think we should be confident in everything we do, everything that we've done we should take with us, but also analyse the things and areas we need to work on. So today I thought our fielding was good, we improved on that and we got some good run outs and we were presented with opportunities and we took them. And that's all you can do when you're fielding. Still things, other little areas to work on maybe with the bowling and with the batting as well but, you know, can't complain and I'm very, very proud of the boys in the change room," Trott said in the post-match conference.

Afghanistan will face Australia on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai and the outcome of this game will determine whether they will be in the race for the semi-final or not.

