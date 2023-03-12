Jonny Bairstow doubtful for IPL 2023?

The Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings are in a big jolt as they are uncertain about Jonny Bairstow’s availability for their IPL 2023 campaign. According to a ESPNcricinfo report, Kings are waiting for medical clearance from ECB. Bairstow broke his left leg and dislocated his ankle on September 2, days before the third and final Test of England's home series against South Africa. He slipped while playing golf with friends in Yorkshire, suffering multiple fractures in his fibula, which required a plate to be inserted when he underwent surgery in London a few days later, and also sustained ligament damage.

The ECB's timeline had previously suggested that Bairstow could make his return at the IPL, which starts on March 31. Bairstow has been in constant touch with Kings' medical staff, who are believed to be optimistic about his progress.However, the franchise needs definitive clearance from the ECB, and is waiting to hear if Bairstow will be fully or partially available for IPL, as well as what sort of workload he can handle. While Kings await confirmation from the ECB, they have shortlisted a handful of possible replacements, but have not yet finalised a player.Bairstow recently started running again for the first time, posting a video on his Instagram page on February 27 showing him completing some 30-second intervals on a running track. He is understood to be progressing as planned. At this stage, his participation in the Ashes - which starts at Edgbaston on June 16 - is not in doubt.