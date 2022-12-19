Jonny Bairstow to return for IPL 2023 after 6 month injury layoff

In a big boost for Punjab Kings, their prominent batter Jonny Bairstow is expected to be available for the upcoming IPL season. To note, Bairstow suffered an injury in earlier this year while playing golf. As a result, he had to underwent a surgery.According to Daily Mail, Bairstow is set to miss cricket action till early March 2023.

The Three Lions are set to take on Bangladesh in a limited-overs series in March next year. However, Bairstow can only make a full recovery later that month, when he hopes to resume ties with Punjab Kings. For the unversed, Bairstow slipped while playing golf and injured his leg including a broken fibula in three places and a dislocated ankle. PBKS bagged the services of Bairstow for INR 6.75 crore during the last conducted auction. In IPL 2022.