Jonty Rhodes advises India to play on domestic surfaces ahead of SA Test

New Delhi [India], November 21 : Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes believes India should play on the domestic surface to get back to what they have always been so strong at, playing on turning wickets.

Jonty also praised India's speedster Jasprit Bumrah, stating he is a handful bowler, whatever surface he plays on.

This comes after India suffered a 30-run defeat in the first Test in Kolkata against South Africa. The first Test between India and South Africa, which concluded in just three days at Eden Gardens, marked a historic low for red-ball cricket in India: it was the first instance in which both teams were bowled out in all four innings, with neither side reaching 200 runs.

"If they prepare a wicket that is good for batting on day one, on day two, and it maybe start to turn on day three and four, they've got spin bowlers to do that. South Africa have shown that we have a spinning attack as well. But it's the batting. And India have the seamers to be able to bowl on good surfaces because they get the ball to reverse swing. Bumrah is a handful whatever surface he plays on. So I think from a point of view, whatever is produced decides that it adapts and adjusts the quickest. So maybe they forget about playing at home ,like a few people are talking about. Make them play state cricket. Make them play on the domestic surface to get back to what India has always been so strong at, playing at home and turning wickets," Jonty Rhodes told the reporters.

This marked India's fourth loss to a South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) nation at home in Tests, raising questions over the team's ability to handle world-class spin attacks on home turf and whether India's home advantage of preparing massively spin-friendly wickets is backfiring.

In the first Test at Kolkata, India were without their skipper Shubman Gill to stabilise things from one end, as they were restricted to 93/9 while chasing down 124 against South Africa at Eden Gardens, marking their first loss at the venue in 13 years. Gill was hospitalised due to a neck injury and was kept under observation.

India will lock horns with South Africa in the second and final Test on November 22. The hosts will be aiming to bounce back and level the series, while the Proteas will strive to make a clean sweep over the Men in Blue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor