New Delhi [India], August 31 : Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes said that the game-changing moment in the ICC T20 World Cup was the catch that was taken by Suryakumar Yadav on the final ball of the last over in the match.

Suryakumar Yadav received the Fielder Medal of the Match of the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 after he made a stunning catch on the long-off to remove David Miller from the crease. Miller's dismissal helped India to make a comeback in the game.

Suryakumar was one of the stars for India during the World Cup, contributing 199 runs in eight games at an average of 28.42, with two half-centuries and some other fine contributions in tough matches. His contribution also included some stunning catches throughout the tournament.

Rhodes asserted that he always respects the players who have done something to turn the game in their team's favour.

"I always respect my players and the opposition who've done something that can turn the game. There's no guarantee. Had it gone for six, Miller could have carried on hitting the ball out the park. But it certainly shows that catches can win matches in T20 cricket. And it's one thing when teams are that close together. India had a great tournament, South Africa had fought their way through. They hadn't played the greatest of cricket, but they had shown they were real fighters," Rhodes said while speaking to ANI.

Further the 55-year-old stated that if David Miller's hit was a six, it could have won South Africa the title.

"India had dominated the way that they played and the teams were that close that it was literally two meters away from, you know, possibly the game going in South africa's favour. So yes mixed emotions. But as a fielding coach and someone who's very closely associated to India I was really happy that the game-changing moment for me was probably a good piece of fielding," the former Proteas international added.

Sumarizing the ICC T20 World Cup, the Rohit Sharma-led side won the final by seven runs. Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

After the T20 WC triumph, Suryakumar was appointed as the skipper in the shortest format of the game. Under his leadership, the Men in Blue clean-sweeped the Sri Lankan side in the three-match series.

