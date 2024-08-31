Jonty Rhodes praises Ravichandran Ashwin's strategic mindset on field

New Delhi [India], August 31 : Jonty Rhodes, the legendary South African fielder, offered high praise for India's all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, highlighting his exceptional understanding of the game.

Rhodes, a cricketing icon in his own right, spoke candidly toabout Ashwin's cricketing intellect.

"He's a real thinker of the game, you know. And I think maybe that's what he loves," Rhodes remarked, emphasizing the deep connection Ashwin has with the mental aspect of cricket. It's clear that for Ashwin, the game is as much about strategy as it is about skill.

Rhodes went on to elaborate on how Ashwin's strategic thinking sets him apart on the field.

"From a strategy perspective, that's something he excels at," Rhodes continued.

"Whether he's batting, bowling, or even in the field, he's certainly somebody who you feel like is always thinking about what to do next," he added.

This ability to stay one step ahead, constantly evaluating and re-evaluating his approach, is what makes Ashwin a formidable player. Whether it's setting up a batter for a particular delivery or adjusting his tactics mid-innings, Ashwin's mind is always at work, dissecting the game in real-time.

Rhodes' admiration for Ashwin's cricketing brain is a testament to the Indian all-rounder's influence on the game.

His unique carrom ball, which he delivers with a flick of his fingers from a front-on action, is a weapon in his bowling armoury that has made some of the world's best batters, including former England captain Alistair Cook and retired South African stalwart Hashim Amla, look clueless on the crease.

His myriad other variations, including the slider, arm ball, and topspin, among others, delivered with slight alterations of his wrist position, have kept batsmen guessing through the years. These variations have made the wily operator a prolific wicket-taker across formats, especially Tests, over the years.

His ability to think critically, anticipate the opposition's moves, and execute his plans with precision makes him a player that every team would want on their side.

Ashwin has played 100 Test matches and scalped 516 wickets with 36 fifers and scored 3309 runs, including five hundreds.

As Ashwin continues to weave his magic on the field, it's clear that his reputation as one of the game's greatest thinkers will only grow stronger and with legends like Jonty Rhodes recognizing his strategic brilliance, Ashwin's legacy in cricket is firmly cemented.

