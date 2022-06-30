Jos Buttler appointed England's new white-ball captain

The ECB have appointed Jos Buttler as England's new white-ball captain,on Thursday (June 30). Buttler takes over from ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, who retired from international cricket earlier this week."I would like to offer my sincere thanks and gratitude to Eoin Morgan for his outstanding leadership over the past seven years," Buttler said after his appointment. "It has been the most memorable period for everyone involved. He has been an inspirational leader, and it has been fantastic to play under him. There are lots of things that I have learnt from him that I'll take into this role.

"It is a great honour to take over from Eoin, and the place he has left English white-ball cricket in is exciting, and I'm inspired for the challenges ahead."There is excellent strength-in-depth in the white-ball squads, and I'm looking forward to leading the teams out for the series that are coming up against India starting next week and later in July against South Africa. It is the greatest honour to captain your country, and when I have had the chance to step in the past, I have loved doing it. I can't wait to take this team forward."The ECB Interim Chair, Martin Darlow, and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Clare Connor, approved the appointment on Wednesday evening following the recommendation by the Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Rob Key.Buttler had previously led England as stand-in captain in nine ODIs and five T20Is. He made his white-ball debut in both formats in 2011, and has represented England in 151 ODIs scoring 4120 runs at an average of 41.20, including 10 hundreds. In T20Is, Butter has amassed 2140 runs at an average of 34.51 in 88 games for England. He's also one of the only three English cricketers (Dawid Malan and Heather Knight being the other two) to have scored hundreds in all three formats of the game.