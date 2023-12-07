Jos Buttler completes 5,000 runs in ODIs, becomes fifth England player to do so

St John's [Antigua], December 7 : England skipper Jos Buttler made a return to form following a string of low scores and also reached the 5,000 run mark in ODIs, becoming the only fifth English player to do so.

Buttler reached this milestone during England's second ODI against West Indies at North Sound.

In the match, Buttler scored an unbeaten 58* in 45 balls. His knock had four boundaries and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 128.

Now in 180 ODIs and 153 innings, the England skipper has scored 5,022 runs at an average of 39.85 and a strike rate of over 117. He has scored 11 centuries and 26 half-centuries in his career, with the best score of 162*. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer for England in ODIs, with former skipper Eoin Morgan at the top with 6,957 runs.

Before this knock, in his last 10 innings in ODIs, Buttler had managed just 141 runs at an average of 14.10, with the best score of 43. In the recently concluded Cricket World Cup, Buttler scored just 138 runs in nine innings at an average of 15.33, with the best score of 43. His disappointing run with the bat contributed to England's miserable World Cup campaign which saw them win just three out of nine matches.

In 21 ODIs this year, Buttler has scored 747 runs at an average of 39.31 and a strike rate of over 107, with the best score of 131. He scored a century and four fifties this year in ODIs.

In the match, WI was asked to bat first by England. After being reduced to 23/4, a 129-run partnership between skipper Shai Hope (68 in 68 balls, with six fours and a six) and Sherfane Rutherford (63 in 71 balls, with seven fours and a six) helped WI make a comeback. But after the breaking of this partnership, another collapse followed, sinking the Men in Maroon to 202/10 in 39.4 overs.

Sam Curran (3/33) and Liam Livingstone (3/39) were the pick of the bowlers for England. Gus Atkinson and teen spinner Rehan Ahmed got two scalps each.

In the chase of 203, Phil Salt (21 in 15 balls, with four boundaries) and Will Jacks stitched a fifty-run opening stand. After some quick wickets, including Jacks for 73 off 72 balls with six fours and four sixes, Buttler along with Brook (43* in 49 balls) helped England to the target with six wickets and over 17 overs left.

Gudakesh Motie (2/34) was the pick of the bowlers for WI.

Curran took home the 'Player of the Match' award. The three-match series is now level at 1-1.

