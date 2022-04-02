Jos Buttler Fabulous Century against Mumbai Indians in 66 Balls

Rajasthan Royals batsmen beat Mumbaikar bowlers at ground. Jose Butler hit a thunderous century on the strength of a hurricane shot. He got good support from other batsmen. Butler did a great job with a strong play.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first. For the first three overs, the decision seemed right. Successful Jaiswal was dismissed cheaply. But then Jose Butler hit the storm. He added 26 runs to Basil Thampi in the fourth over. He then continued to shoot. Earlier, he completed his half-century with captain Sanju Samson. Even after Samson's dismissal, he continued his batting and scored a century. He became the first player to score a century in this year's IPL.

Jos Buttler becomes the first batsman in IPL 2022 to score a century. A great knock by Jos, his 2nd IPL hundred. A century in 66 balls by him. pic.twitter.com/zSEr2N2laA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 2, 2022

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (keeper), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Verma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jaspreet Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.

Rajasthan Royals: Jose Butler, Yassvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (Captain, Keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Heitmeyer, Ryan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna