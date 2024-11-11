Jos Buttler powers England to victory in 2nd T20I against West Indies

Bridgetown [Barbados], November 11 : England captain Jos Buttler's knock of 83 runs led England to a comfortable victory against West Indies (WI), winning by seven wickets while chasing a modest total in the 2nd T20I in Bridgetown on Sunday.

Buttler's solid 83 off 45 deliveries, featuring eight boundaries and six towering sixes, was the highlight of the match.

England's chase began on a shaky note as they lost opener Phil Salt for a duck to Akeal Hosein on the very first ball. However, Buttler and Will Jacks steadied the ship with a 129-run partnership. Jacks contributed a solid 38 off 29 balls before being dismissed by Romario Shepherd. England reached 50 runs in 5.4 overs and 100 in 10.4 overs, with Buttler reaching his half-century in 33 balls.

Shepherd, who emerged as the pick of the West Indies bowlers, dismissed Buttler for 83. He ended with figures of 2/45 in 2.5 overs. England successfully chased down the target in 14.5 overs.

Earlier, West Indies, having been put to bat first by England, posted 158/7 in their 20 overs. Rovman Powell top-scored with 43 runs. The hosts had a shaky start, losing Brandon King for 1 to Saqib Mahmood and Evin Lewis for 8 to Jofra Archer, leaving them at 20/2. Roston Chase was dismissed for 13 off 7 balls by Mahmood.

Nicholas Pooran struggled to find his rhythm, managing only 14 off 23 balls before being dismissed by leg-spinner Liam Livingstone. Sherfane Rutherford also fell cheaply for 1, again to Livingstone, reducing West Indies to 80/5. They reached 100 runs in 14.6 overs.

Powell's brisk innings ended when he was bowled by Dan Mousley. Gudakesh Motie followed, departing for 9, dismissed by Adil Rashid. Romario Shepherd added 22 off 12 balls with four boundaries before Mousley claimed his second wicket. Matthew Forde (13) and Terrance Hinds (5) pushed the total to 158/8.

Mahmood, Livingstone, and Mousley all picked up two wickets each, while Archer and Rashid claimed one wicket apiece. Mahmood was particularly impressive with figures of 2/16 in his two overs.

Brief Score: West Indies 158/8 ( Rovman Powell 43, Romario Shepherd 22; Liam Livingstone 2/16) vs. England 161/3 (Jos Buttler 83, Will Jacks 38; Romario Shepherd 2/42).

