Jos Buttler returns as England announce squad for ODIs, T20Is against West Indies

New Delhi [India], October 2 : The England cricket team's regular skipper, Jos Buttler, will return from a calf injury to lead the Three Lions in the white-ball formats on the tour of the West Indies later this month.

Buttler had missed the limited-overs series against Australia, where England levelled the T20Is and narrowly lost the ODIs. Phil Salt and Harry Brook had led the T20I and ODI sides, respectively in his absence.

Also named in the squad is uncapped leg-spinner Jafer Chohan, who has played 23 T20s but is yet to make his List A debut.

John Turner and Dan Mousley are the other uncapped players. Though the duo were part of the Australia series, they did not get a game.

A 14-player squad has been named, and two players from the Test squad in Pakistan will be added. The choice of these two players for the white-ball squad in the Caribbean will be determined after the selection for the third Test in Rawalpindi, which begins on Thursday, 24 October.

England will play West Indies Men in three ODIs and five T20Is from October 31.

Fixtures:

1st ODI: West Indies v England; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, AntiguaThursday, 31 October

2nd ODI: West Indies v England; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua - Saturday, 2 November

3rd ODI: West Indies v England; Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - Wednesday, 6 November

1st T20I: West Indies v England; Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - Saturday, 9 November

2nd T20I: West Indies v England; Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - Sunday, 10 November

3rd T20I: West Indies v England; Beausejour Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia - Thursday, 14 November (2000 GMT)

4th T20I: West Indies v England; Beausejour Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia - Saturday, 16 November (2000 GMT)

5th T20I: West Indies v England; Beausejour Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia - Sunday, 17 November (2000 GMT)

England limited-overs squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner.

