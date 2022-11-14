Jos Buttler's England team richer by USD 1.6 million after winning T20 World Cup

Melbourne, Nov 14 Jos Buttler's England side, following their title triumph in the ICC T20 World Cup at the packed Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, will receive a whopping USD 1.6 million for defeating Pakistan.

The showpiece event came to a thrilling climax at the MCG with England winning by five wickets to lift their second T20 World Cup and claiming the biggest purse from a prize pool of USD5.6 million.

While Buttler's victorious side will receive the highest amount, all 16 teams will be rewarded for their efforts in Australia with a pay-out, according to ICC.

Runners-up Pakistan will receive exactly half the amount that England got (USD800,000), while the two losing semifinalists India and New Zealand will collect USD400,000 apiece.

The eight teams that exited at the Super 12 stage will receive USD70,000 each. Like last year at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, a win in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase is worth $40,000 to each team.

The four teams that were knocked out in the first round UAE, Scotland, Namibia and West Indies will get USD40,000 each, but each side will also receive an additional USD40,000 for each win they picked up during the First Round.

