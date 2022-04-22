Jos Buttler's heroics guides Rajasthan Royals to 15 run win over over Delhi Capitals

Jos Buttler's heroics guides Rajasthan Royals to 15 run win over over Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals jumped to the number 1 spot in the points table, with a 15 run win over Delhi Capitals.  Rajasthan Royals posted the highest total of IPL 2022 as Padikkal and Samson gave Buttler the required support and the top three batters punished the opposition bowlers right throughout the innings.   Buttler hit 9 sixes and 9 fours in his explosive innings and along with Devdutt Padikkal (54 runs) added 155 runs for the first wicketFor the Capitals, Pant played a handy knock too, but Powell's innings almost stole the show. For the Royals, Krishna bowled a fabulous penultimate over which was a wicket-maiden. 

