"Jos is going to be a big loss for us": GT batter Sherfane Rutherford on Butler's absense in IPL playoffs

New Delhi [India] May 23 : Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sherfane Rutherford acknowledged that GT wicketkeeper/batter Jos Buttler's absence for the team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs is going to be a "big loss" as he is set to fly back to England for their home series against West Indies starting from May 29.

However, he emphasised that this situation presents an opportunity for the remaining players to step up and take responsibility. He believed the team should focus on their own performance rather than relying on others.

Buttler will not be available for the playoffs as he was selected to play for England's ODI team. The playoffs of the IPL start on the same day.

"Well, to be honest, to get to the team sports, yes, Jos [Jos Butler] is going to be a big loss for us, but I feel like it's important for us as players to put our hands up. It's an opportunity for us, you know, to fill in that gap. Yes, we would like to have him, but as I said, it's important for us as players to put our hands up, so there's no time to look around on anyone else. It's just for us as players, you know, to just take responsibility. And, you know, hopefully we can do it to the best of our abilities," Rutherford told reporters.

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper/batter Kusal Mendis will replace Jos Buttler in the GT squad for the ongoing IPL. Butler has been the backbone of GT's middle order, smashing 533 runs in 13 matches with an average of 66.63 and a strike rate of 165+.

On the other hand, Sherfane Rutherford has made 267 runs in 11 innings at an impressive strike rate of 160+. Overall, the batter has made 373 runs in 21 matches so far in his IPL career with a best score of 46 runs.

GT remains on top in the IPL points table, with 9 wins and 4 defeats in their 13 matches, and they have 18 points. GT will next play MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in their last league stage game on Sunday, May 25, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

