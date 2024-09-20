Josh Hazewood opens up on game plan against Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli for upcoming BGT 2024-25 series

New Delhi [India], September 20 : Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series 2024-25 against India, Australia right-arm seamer Josh Hazelwood opened up on the game plan that his team will make for players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the upcoming series. Hazelwood was speaking to Star Sports.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during the 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

Speaking to Star Sports, the 33-year-old cricketer asserted that the team will be focussing on the new players who have not played a lot of Test matches so far.

"The strategy is probably more focused on the newer players we haven't played much Test cricket against, like Jaiswal and even Shubman Gill, who we've only faced a few times. We've played against Virat, Rohit, and others for years, so we know what to do. The plan doesn't really change that often. It's about the basicsdoing them well and for a long time. We usually find that, 9 out of 10 times, Test cricket comes back to that Plan A. You adapt to conditions and change things throughout the day or innings, but most of the time, it's about executing that plan," the fast bowler said while speaking at Star Sports.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

