Josh Hazlewod rejoins RCB camp ahead of final league game against LSG

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 25 : In a positive development for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood rejoined the team ahead of their final league stage game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) scheduled for Tuesday.

Hazlewood has joined the squad after being out on the sidelines for a while due to a shoulder injury.

The Aussie star has been RCB's top wicket-taker with 18 scalps in 10 matches, including a four-wicket haul. He has not featured in the competition since April 27 and returned to his home country following the league's temporary suspension due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Hazlewood was all set for a return after a brief stint in rehab at home. He is also training for Australia's ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa in the UK from June 11 onwards.

RCB is already in the playoffs, with eight wins, four losses and a no result. They are sitting in third spot in the points table with 17 points. But after a loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), they suffered a setback as their chances of finishing in the top two, which will help them get two shots at the final, have taken considerable damage. However, a top-two finish is still possible, given Punjab Kings (PBKS) lose their last game against Mumbai Indians (MI) and RCB win theirs.

Despite such a break in their matches, Hazlewood has emerged as RCB's most reliable all-format bowler this season and is the fourth-highest wicket-taker this season, at an average of 17.27 and an economy of 8.44. The next most successful bowler for the franchise is spinner Krunal Pandya (with 15), followed by left-arm pacer Yash Dayal (10 scalps).

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi filled Hazlewood's shoes for a while, with four wickets in two matches. He will be not be around for the playoffs due to WTC final duties for the Proteas. Pacer Nuwan Thusara has not got a game yet, while Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani will also link up with the team as a replacement for Ngidi.

Hazlewood returned to action during the IPL after an injury-affected summer where he did not he missed the bulk of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home against India due to a calf injury. The injury also caused him to miss the Test tour to Sri Lanka and the ICC Champions Trophy.

The pacer is expected to edge out Scott Boland to make it to the WTC Final playing XI, having missed out 2023 final against India due to injury.

