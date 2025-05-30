Josh Hazlewood credits experience, opportunity for his growth as T20 bowler

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], May 30 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fast bowler Josh Hazlewood emphasized the importance of experience and consistent opportunities in shaping his evolution as a T20 bowler. Speaking at the post-match press conference after RCB's dominant win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1, Hazlewood reflected on the learning process and the progress made by the team's bowling unit.

"Yeah, I think it's purely about opportunity and experience," Hazlewood said.

"Getting to play the format more often, in different leagues, mainly international, but the IPL (Indian Premier League) as well, has really improved. You learn something every innings you bowl, and you add that to your arsenal and remember it for the next time," he said.

Hazlewood, who delivered a match-winning performance with figures of 3/21 in 3.1 overs, played a pivotal role in dismantling PBKS for a mere 101 runs. RCB then chased down the target in just 10 overs to storm into the IPL final.

While training plays a part, Hazlewood believes there is no substitute for actual match experience.

"You can train all you want, but playing the game, playing T20 cricket, you're learning all the time," he added.

"So yeah, probably that's the main thing. I think that's you know, made me improve as a T20 bowler. Purely the opportunity and learning from experiences helped me improve as a T20 bowler," he noted.

Hazlewood also credited the collective effort of RCB's bowling unit, praising the diversity and synergy within the attack.

"As a unit, we've worked really well. Everyone's a little bit different. Everyone have different strengths, and I think we're in a really good place as a bowling group," he added.

With the final now in sight, Hazlewood's form and the cohesion within the RCB bowling unit could be key to the franchise's pursuit of their maiden IPL title.

