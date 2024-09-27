Josh Hull ruled out of England's tour of Pakistan due to quad injury

London [UK], September 27 : Left-arm seamer Josh Hull has been ruled out of England's upcoming Test tour of Pakistan due to a quad injury.

England Cricket took to X and announced Hull's latest setback, which left him unable to feature in the subcontinent next month.

The 20-year-old pacer picked up the niggle during his debut in England's third Test against Sri Lanka at the Kia Oval.

There were expectations that Hull would regain his fitness before the Pakistan tour. As a result, he was pulled out of the ongoing white-ball home series against Australia.

However, Hull has been unable to recover his fitness in time, and England decided to drop him for the three-match Test series.

England have not named Hull's replacement, and they will head to Pakistan with a 16-player squad on October 1.

The Leicestershire seamer's recent rise in the senior setup comes as a result of his consistent performances. He has made a name for himself in England's domestic setup in the past 12 months.

Hull was slotted into England's playing XI after Mark Wood's injury in the opening Test at Old Trafford.

In his England Test debut, Hull showed promise and picked up a three-wicket haul in the first inning, dismissing Pathum Nissanka, skipper Dhananjaya de Silva, and Vishwa Fernando.

He strived hard to replicate the success that he enjoyed but failed in the second innings. Hull went wicketless as Sri Lanka comfortably chased down 219 to inflict England's sole Test defeat of the summer.

England will play the first match against Pakistan on October 7 in Multan, and the second Test will kick off at the same venue on October 15. Both teams will then head to Rawalpindi to play the final Test from October 24 to 28.

