JP Duminy steps down as South Africa's white-ball batting coach with 'immediate effect'

Johannesburg [South Africa], December 6 : Former Proteas cricketer JP Duminy has stepped down from his role as South Africa's white-ball batting coach with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) announces that JP Duminy has stepped down from his role as the white-ball batting coach with immediate effect, following a mutual agreement with CSA based on personal reasons," CSA said in a statement.

Duminy was supposed to be a part of the coaching setup of the South African team that went on an unbeaten run to reach the T20 World Cup final earlier this year but had to leave before the tournament due to personal reasons, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Cricket South Africa confirmed that the process to identify a suitable replacement is underway, and the appointment of a new white-ball batting coach will be announced in due course.

Notably, Duminy was appointed as head coach of International League T20 (ILT20) side Sharjah Warriorz in September this year.

It is yet to be seen if Cricket South Africa can find a suitable replacement for Duminy before their upcoming multi-format home series against Pakistan begins on December 10.

If CSA fails to find a candidate to replace Duminy, Imraan Khan could be asked to fill the role for the series. The former Dolphins coach joined the coaching staff during South Africa's Test tour of Bangladesh.

During the Bangladesh tour, red-ball batting coach Ashwell Prince was unavailable for the series due to personal reasons. But he returned to fulfil the Test duties.

South Africa is currently engaged in a two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka. South Africa won the first Test with an emphatic 233-run victory.

Marco Jansen's blitz in the first innings left Sri Lanka crumbling at 42. The touring party never recovered from the setback and went on to lose the series opener. The result sent South Africa to the second spot in the World Test Championships standings.

