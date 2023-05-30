Jubilant fans chant 'Dhoni' 'Dhoni' as CSK registers historic 5th IPL title win against GT at Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 30 : Following Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, ecstatic fans celebrated the Men in Yellow's historic victory by chanting MS Dhoni's name at the venue.

The fans' enthusiasm and their love for MS Dhoni was clearly visible as they chanted 'Dhoni Dhoni'.

A fifty partnership by Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad and cameos from Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeat Gujarat Titans (GT) in a final ball thriller by five wickets at Ahmedabad on Monday to clinch their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1663281182551990272?s=20

Soon after the match, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also extended his wishes and congratulated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on their historic win while crediting the success to CSK's captain MS Dhoni and also to Ravindra Jadeja.

"Congrats to the yellow brigade of CSK on their 5th IPL Trophy under the man with a plan for every situation, MS Dhoni! This is cricket at its very best and Jadeja who held his nerve in the face of adversity has sealed a historic victory for CSK," said Stalin in a tweet.

https://twitter.com/mkstalin/status/1663284377198141441

A 67-run stand between Shubman Gill (39 in 20 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha provided GT with a solid start. Then came a 64-run stand between Saha and Sai Sudarshan. Saha was dismissed for 54 off 39 balls, which had five fours and a six.

Sudarshan smashed 96 in just 47 balls, with eight fours and six sixes. He stitched an 81-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Hardik Pandya, who scored 21 off 12 balls.

Matheesha Pathirana took 2/44 in four overs. Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each.

The match was delayed due to rain. After the resumption, CSK was set a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs. Openers Devon Conway (47 in 25 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 in 16 balls), provided a platform with a 74-run stand for the first wicket. Despite Ajinkya Rahane's quickfire 27 in 13 balls and Ambati Rayadu's 19 in eight balls, Mohit Sharma scripted a comeback for GT with his tight bowling. He also got Dhoni out for a golden duck.

CSK needed 13 runs in the final over. But Mohit could not defend it as Jadeja denied GT a win with a match-winning four on the final ball.

Mohit was the pick of the bowlers for GT, taking 3/36 in his four overs. Noor Ahmed (2/17) was also impressive with the ball.

Brief Scores: GT: 214/4 (Sai Sudharsan 96, Wriddhiman Saha 54, Matheesha Pathirana 2/44) lost to CSK: 171/5 in 15 overs (Devon Conway 47, Shivam Dube 32, Mohit Sharma 3/36).

