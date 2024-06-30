Jubilant Rohit Sharma lifts tearful Hardik Pandya in emotional moment after India seal T20 World Cup glory

Bridgetown [Barbados], June 30 : India captain Rohit Sharma lifted the ICC T20 World Cup hero, Hardik Pandya, who was in tears after defending 16 runs in the final over following Men in Blue's T20 World Cup triumph.

India lifted the T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by just seven runs.

The atmosphere at the Kensington Oval in Barbados showed the importance of this victory for the Indian team and its passionate fans, combining celebration and raw emotion.

The captain of India Rohit collapsed to the ground as the last wicket fell, sealing the victory. Head coach Rahul Dravid celebrated by jumping out of his chair, expressing the relief and joy that millions of Indian fans across the world were feeling. With the much-awaited win, India won the T20 World Cup twice, joining the West Indies and England.

After the victory, Rohit kissed Hardik on the cheek as the emotional all-rounder was speaking after the match.

Hardik, who has recently come under intense scrutiny and criticism, was seen crying as he took in the enormity of the occasion. Hardik's journey, from being criticised public figure to winning a World Cup, is the perfect example of perseverance and atonement. His happy tears were the fruition of years of diligence and determination.

Despite being trolled mercilessly during the Indian Premier League, on a personal and professional level, he produced what may have been the World Cup-winning moment when he removed Heinrich Klaasen. South Africa required 30 off 30 at that point.

"It means a lot. Very emotional, we'd been working very hard and something was not clicking. But today we got what the whole nation wanted. More special for me, is how my last 6 months were, I haven't spoken a word. I knew that if I kept working hard I could shine and do what I could do. Getting an opportunity like this makes it more special. We always believed it was just about executing our plans and staying calm and letting the pressure come to them," Hardik said in a post-match presentation.

"Credit to Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) and the other bowlers for those last 5 overs. Knew it would not help me if I wasn't calm, wanted to commit 100% to every ball I've bowled. I've always enjoyed the pressure. Very happy for him (Dravid), he's been a wonderful man, really enjoyed working with him, and to give him a farewell like this is wonderful, have had a very good relationship with him and become friends. Very happy for all the support staff," he added.

The stadium had an electrifying atmosphere. Drenched with excitement, the Indian players poured onto the pitch to join in on the festivities as the dugout emptied. A loud cacophony rippled throughout the stadium as the audience let forth their roars. Meanwhile fro South Africa it was another heartbreak.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor