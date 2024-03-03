"Jurel has all credentials to get where MS Dhoni reached....": Anil Kumble

New Delhi [India], March 3 : Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble said that young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has all the credentials to reach the heights that legendary skipper and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni achieved in his career.

Jurel made his Test debut during the third Test at Rajkot, scoring a valuable 46 in 104 balls. India won that match by 434 runs. During the fourth Test in Ranchi as well, the 23-year-old keeper delivered a match-winning performance as well.

Speaking to JioCinema, Kumble said that Jurel showed temperament in his technique while defending and attacking both.

"Dhruv Jurel certainly has all the credentials to get to where MS (Dhoni) reached in his career. He's not just shown the temperament of his technique to defence but even when he's attacking. Even in that first innings, he was very assured, he went after and then hit those big sixes," Kumble said.

Kumble said that Jurel's glovework has been exceptional, especially against pacers and the only way is up for the young wicketkeeper.

"He has (Jurel) been exceptional, especially of the faster bowlers...He is only going to improve. This is only his second Test and I am sure as he starts playing more and more he'll only get better. And it only augers well for India. And to have him in a squad is exceptional," he elaborated.

Jurel's contribution was important to the team's win in the fourth Test. In the first inning, it was his knock of 90 runs and a 76-run partnership with Kuldeep Yadav that pulled India out of a troublesome situation and reduced England's lead to just 46 runs. Later, his 39* in the second innings and partnership with Shubman Gill helped India overcome the pressure of quick wickets and pull off a tense run chase of 192 runs. He earned the 'Player of the Match' for his efforts in only his second Test.

Jurel will be also in action during the fifth and final Test to be played at Dharamshala from March 7.

