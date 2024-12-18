"Just a little sore but I should be fine": Travis Head provides an update on his groin injury

Brisbane [Australia], December 18 : After his brilliant performance in the first innings of the Brisbane Test at the Gabba against India, the Australia star batter Travis Head provided an update regarding his groin injury which he suffered during the third match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

The southpaw was awarded the Player of the Match for his exceptional performance in the first innings of the Test match. The left-hand batter slammed 152 runs off 160 balls, which included 18 boundaries. The left-hander achieved this at an impressive strike rate of 95.

"Feels like I batted quite a while ago to be honest. Happy to contribute, nice to get some runs and set us up in the first innings. Challenging wicket, worked through the gears well, pleased I was able to get through and set the team up. Was trying to sum up the conditions, feel like I've done that well in this series so far, very happy with the tempo I'm batting with. Pretty relaxed communication, feel like he (Smith) was in great rhythm, which gives me great confidence when batting with him, was a nice partnership, really enjoyed it. When I first get out there, I try and navigate different challenges, and solve different problems. Just a little sore but I should be fine (before the next game)," Head said in the post-match presentation.

Head's phenomenal knock made him the first batter to record both a King Pair and a century at the same venue within the same calendar year.

His dominance against India is further highlighted by his remarkable stats. Head's flawless 152 pushed his Test tally against India past 1,000 runs. In 13 Tests and 22 innings, he has scored 1,107 runs at an average of 52.71, with three centuries and four fifties. Across all formats, in 30 matches against India, Head has amassed 1,707 runs at an average of 47.41, including four centuries and six fifties.

Head's performances against India have been exceptional. He has scored centuries in the ICC World Test Championship final, the ICC Cricket World Cup final 2023, and the series-levelling pink-ball Test in Adelaide, showcasing his knack for delivering under pressure. In his last 11 innings against India, starting from the WTC final to this Test, Head has scored 880 runs at an average of 80, including four centuries and two fifties, with a top score of 163.

Recapping the fifth and final day of the Brisbane Test, India had been set 275 for victory as Australia declared their second innings after just 18 overs to set up a grandstand finish, with the tourists reaching 8/0 in reply before the inclement weather set in.

The hosts declared their second innings at 89/7, leaving India with a minimum of 56 overs to chase down the victory target and claim a 2-1 series lead.

Earlier, Akash Deep was the last wicket to fall as India were dismissed for 260 in their first innings early on the final day and the Aussies set about scoring some quick runs once the weather cleared and they finally got the chance to chase a positive result.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Deep bowled well to ensure none of Australia's batters got going, with skipper Pat Cummins declaring the hosts' innings shortly after he had been dismissed for a quickfire 22.

