"Just being compared, I saw it as a huge privilege": South Africa's Dewald Brevis embraces 'Baby AB' legacy

Johannesburg [South Africa], September 5 : South African batting sensation Dewald Brevis, fondly nicknamed 'Baby AB', says being compared to AB de Villiers has always been a privilege rather than a burden.

This year in T20s, Brevis is in terrific form as he has gone on to score 995 runs in 30 innings at an average of 43.26 and at a whopping strike rate of 186.32 with the help of six half-centuries and one hundred and with a best score of 125*.

"That's where (Under-19 World Cup 2022) a friend of mine, when I got the 50 against India, held a little board with 'Baby AB' written on it. Ever since, I have been telling people that it has never been a burden and never have I felt pressure, because for me it was one of the most special things. I have always looked up to you (De Villiers), always idolised you and still learn so much from you. Just being compared, I saw it as a huge privilege," said Brevis while speaking on De Villiers' YouTube channel.

In the 2021-22 edition of the ICC Under-19 World Cup, Brevis was the highest run-getter of the tournament with 506 runs in the six matches at an average of 84.33 and at a strike rate of 90.19. In this competition, the young right-hand batter slammed three fifties and two centuries with the best score of 138 in the event.

In the most recent Indian Premier League (IPL) season this year, Brevis was among the very few positives from CSK's dismal bottom-finish season, scoring 225 runs in six matches and innings at an average of 37.50, with a strike rate of 180.00 and two half-centuries. He came in as a replacement for the injured bowler Gurjanpreet Singh.

Brevis came to CSK after two seasons with five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), scoring 230 runs in 10 matches at an average of 23.00, with a best score of 49.

Brevis was signed by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for the 2022 season for Rs three crores, heading into the tournament after a record-breaking 2022 U19 World Cup for South Africa, scoring a massive 506 runs in six matches at an average of 84.33, with two centuries and three fifties, having a strike rate of 90.19.

The youngster is currently a part of South Africa's white-ball tour to England.

While he failed in the ODI leg of the Australia tour with single-digit scores in two matches, he absolutely rocked the T20I leg, with a chart-topping 180 runs in three matches at an average of 90.00, a strike rate of 204 and a best score of 125*, the highest score by a South African in T20Is.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor