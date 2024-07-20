"Just the beginning of your own legacy": Suryakumar's wife on batter's appointment as T20I captain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 : Devisha Shetty, the wife of star India batter Suryakumar Yadav, congratulated her husband on his appointment as Men in Blue's T20I captain, saying that it is the beginning of batter's "own legacy"

India have named Suryakumar Yadav as the captain of their men's T20I team for the tour of Sri Lanka with Shubman Gill as the vice-captain of the T20I and ODI sides.

The white-ball tour to Sri Lanka will start from July 27 and will consist of three T20Is and ODIs. It will be India's first international assignment under new coach Gautam Gambhir, who was appointed as the head coach earlier in July.

Taking to Instagram, Devisha wrote, "When you started playing for India, we never imagined this day would come! But god is great and everyone gets the reward of their hard work and diligence in due time. So proud of you and how far you have come but this is just the beginning of your own legacy. Long way to go."

Ever since his international debut at the age of 30 as a late bloomer, Suryakumar has been one of India's biggest white-ball stars, shining primarily in T20Is with an unprecedented level of consistency combined with a fast run flow and unorthodox, 360-degree hits. In 68 matches, he has scored 2,340 runs at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 167.74, with four centuries and 19 fifties and a best score of 117.

Besides T20Is, he has played a Test, scoring just eight runs and 37 ODIs, making 773 runs at an average of 25.76 with four half-centuries. Despite his lackluster ODI record, Suryakumar's white-ball prowess is in no doubt, as he has been a number one ranked T20I batter.

He was also the part of India's 2024 ICC T20 World Cup winning team, scoring 199 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.42 and a strike rate of over 135, with two half-centuries. He played some fine knocks in crunch situations and matches. He also took a match-sealing catch of David Miller to help India to a thrilling seven-run win in the final at Barbados.

Suryakumar has been consistent in T20 World Cups ever since his debut in 2021 edition, scoring 480 runs in 17 matches at an average of 40.00, with five half-centuries and a strike rate of above 158.

Suryakumar has captained India in seven T20Is against Australia and South Africa, winning five and losing just two.

T20I Squad for Sri Lanka series: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

ODI Squad for Sri Lanka series: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

