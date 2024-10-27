"Just want to enjoy...": MS Dhoni all but confirms his participation in IPL 2025

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 27 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star MS Dhoni has nearly confirmed his participation in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), stating that he simply wants to enjoy whatever cricket he can play in his remaining years.

After CSK's unexpected exit in the group stage of IPL 2024, Dhoni had been reserved about his plans for the next edition of the league.

The deadline for all ten franchises to submit their list of retained players is set for October 31, ahead of the mega auction.

For this upcoming edition, CSK has the option to retain Dhoni as an uncapped player, following a rule change. The IPL has reinstated the rule scrapped in 2021, allowing players to be considered uncapped if they have retired from international cricket for five years.

Speaking at an event in Goa, Dhoni shared that professional sport often makes it difficult for a player to enjoy the game purely. The 43-year-old said he now wants to savour the game for the next few years.

"I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I'm able to play, like how during our childhood we used to go out and play at 4 pm, just enjoying the game. But with professional sport, it becomes challenging to enjoy the game as just a game. There are emotions and commitments, but I want to enjoy it for the next few years," Dhoni told ESPNcricinfo.

Reflecting on his batting position in IPL 2024, Dhoni explained his straightforward approach, mentioning that since others were performing well, he didn't see the need to bat higher up.

The former CSK skipper also noted that, with the T20 World Cup 2024 approaching, he gave opportunities to players like Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube to help them prepare for possible selection to the Indian team.

"My thinking was simple: if others are doing their job well, there's no need for me to come up the order. Last season, with the T20 World Cup squad announcement coming up, it was essential to give those fighting for a spot a chance. In our team, we had a few players like [Ravindra] Jadeja and Shivam Dube who needed opportunities to prove themselves for the Indian team. There was nothing in it for me - no selection stakes. So I was happy batting down the order, and my team was content with my role," he added.

The 43-year-old is expected to be retained by CSK as an uncapped player, costing the franchise Rs 4 crore from their Rs 120 crore purse. All IPL franchises are allowed to retain up to six players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Dhoni last represented India in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, a match that ended in disappointment for India.

Since his retirement in 2020, Dhoni has only appeared in the IPL. In the 2024 season, he scored 161 runs at a strike rate of 220, fulfilling the role of a finisher for the five-time champions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor