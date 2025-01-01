"Just wonderful to be here with Glenn": Nick Hockley appreciates McGrath Foundation's initiative

Sydney [Australia], January 1 : Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley expressed his thoughts on the McGrath Foundation's initiative to provide care to each and every person who is suffering from any type of cancer.

India will take on Australia in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3.

The fifth and final Test at Sydney which is also the first Test of the New Year is a special event as it marks the Jane McGrath Day. Jane was the wife of legendary pacer Glenn McGrath who lost her life in a battle with cancer. "On the third day of the match venue is covered with a full sea of pink and millions of dollars are typically raised for cancer support and awareness in Australia," as per cricket.com.au.

"It's just wonderful to be here with Glenn, the team from the McGrath Foundation here at the SCG. It does feel different and bigger this year. I just want to commend the McGrath Foundation really expanding their care and making such a positive impact to all counsellors. We at Cricket Australia, we're just, we're so proud that the partnership with the McGrath Foundation continues to go and it's amazing I get quite a few calls from other sporting codes going what's the secret source," Hockley said in the press conference.

"I would like to thank Glenn I'd like to thank Holly, Tracy, the team at the McGrath Foundation for their partnership and all the incredible work and then here I think the the SCG looks absolutely magnificent Kerry to your team venues, New South Wales for all the work to prepare for this," Hockley added.

Earlier, Australia clinched a thrilling 184-run victory over India in the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year. Currently, Australia lead 2-1 over India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia set a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 05 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day but couldn't make it count. Fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor