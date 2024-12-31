Melbourne [Australia], December 31 : Coach Jwala Singh on Tuesday reflected on India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial dismissal at the Melbourne Test at Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and called it an "over-confident decision" by the third umpire.

Australia clinched an 184-run victory over India at the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year.

The decision by the third umpire Sharfuddoula on Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal on the final day of the fourth Test of the BGT series has left the world of cricket divided.

The controversial moment occurred on the fifth ball of the 71st over when Jaiswal tried to pull the ball away from Australian captain Pat Cummins. Australia appealed for the decision, but the on-field umpired turned them down. Cummins decided to take the decision upstairs, and that's where the controversial moment happened.

In the replay, the ball seemingly deflected on its way to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, but the snickometer didn't show any movement when the ball visibly appeared to be deflected off Jaiswal's gloves.

The third umpire felt the visual evidence was enough to deem Jaiswal out and asked the on-field umpire to overturn the decision.

Yashasvi scored 84 runs from 208 balls at a strike rate of 40.38. He slammed 8 fours during his time on the crease on Monday.

Jwala Singh said that in such decisions where the umpire is not 100 per cent sure then the batsman gets the benefit of the doubt.

"So, there is a basic rule of cricket. If there are such decisions where there is doubt and the umpire is not 100% sure, then the batsman gets the benefit of doubt. So, what happened yesterday when the on-field umpire did not give an out," Jwala said.

He added that India wouldn't have lost the match if Yashasvi was not dismissed.

"And it was a very crucial shot for our India team. Because if he had played, we would not have lost the match. We would have drawn. So, when the on-field umpire did not give an out, he went through DRS and went to the third umpire. And the third umpire is totally dependent on technology. He looks at the camera and there are many other measures to judge whether the batsman is out or not," he added.

Jwala Singh questioned how much technology the third umpire was using.

"So, if the on-field umpire is not using a snickometer or a hotspot, I don't know how much technology he is using. So, after looking at all these things, this decision should have been taken. If you just look at the camera and say that he is out and we will give him an out, then maybe it was an over-confident decision. Whether he was out or not, whether he hit the ball or not, I would not like to go into that topic," he added.

Jwala said that India could have drawn the match. He added that the Indian batters were not able to click in one way or the other at the Melbourne Test.

"Yesterday India lost. It is a very sad thing for all of us. We should not have lost. We could have drawn the match. But the way India's batsmen were not able to click in one way or the other. In this period, it has been quite normal that all the batsmen, the way they have been given the role, maybe they are not able to do it. There can be many reasons," he said.

Australia set a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 05 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day but couldn't make it count. Fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Pat Cummins was named the 'Player of the Match' following a stupendous performance with both bat and ball.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor