Jyotiraditya Scindia applauds India's blind women's cricket team for T20 World Cup win

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 23 : India's Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia congratulated the Indian blind women's cricket team on winning the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind on Sunday. India, led by Deepika TC, defeated Nepal by seven wickets in the tournament final in Colombo.

Jyotiraditya Scindia congratulated India's blind women's cricket team for winning the inaugural T20 World Cup, praising their courage, skill and historic achievement in making the nation proud.

"India creates history, and it's our Women in Blue leading the way once again. What a moment and what an extraordinary month for Indian women's cricket. Our team lifts the Blind Women's T20 World Cup with remarkable courage and skill. Congratulations Team India, you make the nation proud," Scindia said in a X post.

India creates history, and it’s our Women in Blue leading the way once again🇮🇳 What a moment and what an extraordinary month for Indian women’s cricket. Our team lifts the Blind Women's T20 World Cup with remarkable courage and skill. Congratulations Team India, you make the… pic.twitter.com/sCrXghL5Xx — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) November 23, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also congratulated India's blind women's cricket team, calling their achievement inspiring and a proud moment for the nation.

"Congratulations to India's blind women's team for thrashing Nepal in today's final match held in Sri Lanka and clinching their maiden World Cup title. The achievement of India's blind women's team, overcoming physical challenges, stands as a source of pride and inspiration for millions of countrymen. This is a historic day for all Indians," Siddaramaiah said on X.

ಇಂದು ಶ್ರೀಲಂಕಾದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಫೈನಲ್ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ನೇಪಾಳವನ್ನು ಬಗ್ಗುಬಡಿದು ಚೊಚ್ಚಲ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಕಿರೀಟ ಮುಡಿಗೇರಿಸಿಕೊಂಡ ಭಾರತದ ಅಂಧ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು. ದೈಹಿಕ ಸವಾಲನ್ನು ಮೆಟ್ಟಿನಿಂತು ಭಾರತದ ಅಂಧ ಮಹಿಳಾ ತಂಡ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ಸಾಧನೆ ಕೋಟ್ಯಂತರ ದೇಶವಾಸಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆ ಮತ್ತು ಸ್ಪೂರ್ತಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ಸಮಸ್ತ ಭಾರತೀಯರ ಪಾಲಿಗೆ… pic.twitter.com/RNcHH8gYiw — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 23, 2025

}}}}

In addition to Scindia and Siddaramaiah, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo also extended his congratulations to the Indian team.

Vishnu Deo praised the team, saying they have made the entire nation proud.

"I congratulate the Indian team who has made the entire nation proud," Vishnu Deo said while speaking to reporters.

Coming to the India vs Nepal final match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. India's bowling attack delivered an excellent performance, restricting Nepal to 114/5 in 20 overs. In response, India's batters cruised through the chase, bringing up 100 runs within the first 10 overs.

Opener Phula Saren led the charge with a match-winning 44 off 27 balls, featuring four boundaries, guiding India to the target in the 13th over. Karuna K also played a key role with a brisk 42 from 27 deliveries. Saren's outstanding knock earned her the Player of the Match award.

Notably, this win comes just three weeks after the Indian women's team triumphed over South Africa in the Women's World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbaitwo milestone victories that underscore the growing prominence of women's cricket in India, across both mainstream and visually impaired formats.

Nepal, on the other hand, reached the semifinals by defeating Pakistan in the tournament.

Following the historic victory, captain Deepika TC expressed immense pride in the team's achievement, emphasising the collective hard work that went into securing the title.

"We are very proud and it is a huge win. Our entire team worked very hard. It is a very strong team and other teams are afraid of playing with us. We are even ready to play with the men's team." Deepika TC said after winning the match.

In the T20 World Cup for the Blind, India delivered a stellar performance, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament to clinch the title. They began their campaign with a commanding victory over Sri Lanka. Against Australia, India won by 57 runs after the visitors fell short of the 293-run target. India then overcame Pakistan, successfully chasing 136 runs in just 10.2 overs. In the semifinal, they defeated Australia by nine wickets and capped off their campaign with a dominant win over Nepal to lift the trophy.

In the league stage, co-hosts Sri Lanka managed to win just one of their five games, defeating only the USA.

Pakistan's Mehreen Ali, a B3-level partially sighted player, emerged as the standout batter of the six-team tournament, amassing over 600 runs. Her highlights included a 230-run innings off 78 balls against Sri Lanka and a 133-run effort against Australia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor