Kagiso Rabada rested for ODI series against India due to high workload

South Africa pacer, Kagiso Rabada, has been released from the team for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against India due to high workload over a sustained period of time and the need for him to recover prior to the outbound Test series against New Zealand next month. No replacement will be brought in for him as there is an extended squad in place in the Bio-Secure Environment (BSE), but George Linde has been retained from the Test team as an extra spin-bowling option for the series.

"Proteas seam bowler, Kagiso Rabada, has been released from the team for the Betway One-Day International (ODI) series against India due to high workloads over a sustained period of time and the need for him to recover prior the outbound Test series against New Zealand next month," Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement. Rabada was the highest wicket-taker in the three-match Test series against India, which the hosts won by 2-1. Rabada picked up 20 wickets at an average of 19.05.

