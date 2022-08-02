Kagiso Rabada ruled out of Ireland T20Is with injury

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada will miss the two T20Is against Ireland in August. The two games were to be played in Bristol. Rabada was ruled out "following a review of his left medial ankle injury," said an official CSA statement.South Africa rested their pace spearhead for the ODI series in England in July to manage his workload better in the T20 World Cup year.

He expectedly returned for the T20I series but played the first two of the three-match series, picking up one wicket. Anrich Nortje replaced him in the final game as he was ruled out with a niggle.After the two T20Is, on August 3 and 5, South Africa will look to resume their good run at the top of the ICC Test Championship table with a three-match Test series, starting on August 17. The focus for the team management, thus, is to monitor Rabada in the lead up to those games.