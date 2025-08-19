Kagiso Rabada ruled out of ODI series against Australia due to ankle injury

Cairns [Australia], August 19 : South Africa right-arm seamer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out to the three-match ODI series after suffering an ankle injury. The ODI series will run from August 19 to 24.

Rabada has been diagnosed with inflammation in his right ankle, with scans on Monday confirming the injury, as per the ICC.

The injury will keep Rabada sidelined for the three-match ODI series against the Aussies that commences in Cairns on Tuesday, with the Proteas confirming the star quick will remain in Australia for rehabilitation.

"Proteas Men's fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia due to inflammation of his right ankle. The 30-year-old underwent a scan on Monday, which confirmed the extent of the injury," South Africa said via a statement.

"He will remain in Australia and undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas medical staff. The series gets underway with the first ODI on Tuesday, 19 August at Cazalys Stadium, starting at 14:30 local time," the statement added.

Speaking of the first ODI between Australia and South Africa, which is being played at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on Tuesday, the Men in Yellow skipper, Mitchell Marsh, won the toss and elected to bowl first.

After winning the toss, Marsh said, "We will be bowling first. The wicket looks dry and spin did play a part in the last T20I. No real expectations, just execute and enjoy playing and winning for Australia. No real surprises for us - Marnus and Carey is back in the XI."

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said, "We would have bowled first as well, that's what the stats say, but we'll need to bat well first. We've got Brevis and Subrayen in today, quite excited at seeing what they can do. We'll want to play according to the conditions and want the guys to enjoy playing."

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor