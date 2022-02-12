Kagiso Rabada sold to Punjab for 9.25 crores

Kagiso Rabada sold to Punjab Kings for 9 crores to Punjab Kings for 9 crores. In February 2017, Rabada was bought by the Delhi Daredevils team for the 2017 Indian Premier League for INR 50 million. In January 2018, he was bought again by Delhi (Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 IPL auction but was later ruled out of the season due to a back injury. He was retained again ahead of 2019 Indian Premier League by Delhi Capitals.

He played 12 matches in the league stage before leaving for national duty. He picked up 25 wickets and become the highest wicket taker for DC and overall second highest wicket taker of that season. DC qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2012 IPL season. In the 2020 Indian premier League, he become the highest wicket taker of the season by picking up 30 wickets in 17 matches he played. In both seasons, Rabada played a vital role in his team's success.

