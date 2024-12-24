The Indian cricket team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, took to the nets on Tuesday in preparation for the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, set to begin on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

As the players walked off the field following their training session, a fan in the crowd asked repeatedly for batter Shubman Gill to be called over. The fan, in a video shared on social media, can be heard asking, "Rohit please call Shubman no please once." The constant request seemed to irritate the Indian captain, who responded in a sharp tone, saying, "Kaha se lau?" (meaning "Where do I get him from?").

The fan expressed that she was there to see Gill, stating she had seen him only briefly before and hoped to meet him again. She also expressed confidence that Gill would make a strong comeback.

Meanwhile, India is facing injury concerns ahead of the Boxing Day Test. Rohit Sharma confirmed his availability for the match after being struck on the knee during the nets. Earlier on December 24, Shubman Gill was hit on the right thumb by a delivery from Mohammed Siraj during the session. Gill briefly stopped batting and sought medical attention, but after a quick check by the physio, he continued his session, showing no signs of serious injury.

Gill missed the first Test at Perth Stadium due to an injury. However, Gill returned for the second Test and managed scores of 31 and 28 in Adelaide. He was dismissed for just 1 by the in-form Mitchell Starc in the Gabba Test.

Despite his struggles, Rohit Sharma has backed the young batter, praising his performances in Adelaide. “Shubman, in both innings in Adelaide, I thought he looked good. I am not going to look too much into Brisbane. Gill has been one of our young prospects playing well. These tours can be challenging, just as they (Australia) travel to India. He's a quality player, just about backing his strength,” India captain said.

While injuries are common in the nets, there are no major concerns for the Indian camp ahead of the fourth Test. The series is currently tied 1-1 after the third Test in Brisbane ended in a draw due to poor weather.

Gill, who made his Test debut at the MCG in 2020, will be looking to build on his previous performances at the venue. In his debut innings, . In his first innings, he scored 45 runs but fell short of a half-century while opening with Mayank Agarwal. During India's run chase, he remained unbeaten on 35 as they won the match by eight wickets.