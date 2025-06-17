"Kahaani Mein Twist Hai, aur usmein...": Shikhar Dhawan's cryptic post

New Delhi [India] June 17 : Indian cricket stars Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal have once again sent their fans into a frenzy with their latest Instagram post. The duo, known for their off-field bromance and entertaining antics, shared a fun picture together.

Dhawan posted on his Instagram, " Kahaani mein twist hai... aur usmein @yuzi_chahal23 bhi hai! Wait for it."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLAEj_MNAmp/

As soon as the post hit Dhawan's Instagram feed, fans and followers were quick to flood the comments section with guesses about what might be coming up next.

Whether it's a fresh collaboration, an exciting campaign, or perhaps another one of their hilarious reels, the suspense is definitely keeping everyone hooked.

With both Dhawan and Chahal's reputation for serving up light-hearted and fun content, expectations are high.

Also, Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Robin Uthappa are all set to participate in the Super60 USA Legends tournament.

Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina, who were part of India's ODI World Cup-winning team in 2011, Robin Uthappa, who featured in the Indian side that lifted the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, and Shikhar Dhawan, who played a massive role in Men in Blue's Champions Trophy triumph in 2013, expressed delight in being part of this highly anticipated competition.

On the league, Shikhar Dhawan said, "Joining the Super60 USA Legends Tournament is a fantastic opportunity to engage with fans in a growing cricket community. With international stars and a fresh, engaging format, this event has the potential to bring cricket into the mainstream in the US, paving the way for future generations."

T10 is an exciting and fast-paced format of cricket that gives a fresh twist to the traditional game. The format produces more thrilling and entertaining matches for the spectators.

The tournament will be played between August 5 to August 16.

