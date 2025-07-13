New Delhi [India], July 13 : Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif on Sunday reminisced over India's Natwest tri-nation series win in England 23 years back, also recalling how the current Indian Test skipper is replicating the "aggression and ambition" of former captain Sourav Ganguly, who captured the tri-nation series title for Men in Blue.

23 years back, phenomenal knocks from Kaif and Yuvraj Singh announced to the world the arrival of a young, attacking and a fearless Team India as they chased down 326 runs set by England during the final of the Natwest series at Lord's, which till this day remains one of India's most iconic wins ever across any format of the game. Sourav's act of going shirtless and waving it from the stadium's balcony is considered as one of the greatest moments of Indian cricket history, becoming a symbol of aggression it would adapt in years to come, even in the territories of their fiercest rivals. He had avenged a similar act done by Flintoff at Wankhede's Stadium in 2002, India's most iconic venue and in a way, the centre of Indian cricket.

Reminiscing on the win, Kaif took to X and wrote, "This July 13 is special. Dada led us to Natwest title with aggression and ambition. Now 23 years later, Shubman Gill's doing the same with his young team. And we didn't chase down 325 by playing Bazball. #natwesttrophy #Lords."

After electing to bat first, England put on 325/5 in their 50 overs. Skipper Naseer scored 115 in 128 balls, with 10 fours. He had a 185-run stand with Marcus Trescothick for the second wicket. The left-handed Trescothick also scored a brutal 109 in just 100 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. All-rounder Andrew Flintoff played a supporting knock of 40 in 32 balls. The Indian bowling line-up was taken to cleaners. England's mean, ferocious batters left no corner of the Lord's untouched. Zaheer Khan (3/62) was the pick of the bowlers for India, but he received his share of beating as well. Ashish Nehra (1/66) and Anil Kumble (1/54) also took wickets.

India needed 326 runs to win the final. But the possibility of an Indian win looked doubtful as during this period, India had often made a mess out of big run chases. Youngsters in the team also did not have plenty of big-match experience to settle the nerves and chase smoothly. Openers Sehwag (45 in 49 balls with seven fours) and Ganguly (60 in 43 balls, with 10 fours and a six) nonetheless, gave India the start they wanted, scoring 106 in just 15 overs. After dismissals of both openers, India lost direction with some quick wickets.

Ronnie Irani and Ashley Giles had struck, getting big wickets of Sachin (14) and Dravid (5). With India at 146/5 in 24 overs, without much experience and recognised batters left in the line-up, youngsters Yuvraj and Mohammed Kaif played with responsibility and helped India cross 250 runs. They stitched a sixth-wicket stand of 121 runs, which Collingwood ended by dismissing Yuvraj for 69 (63 balls), which consisted of nine fours and a six. Kaif kept fighting with the tailenders. He stitched a valuable 47-run stand with Harbhajan Singh, who scored 15 runs worth its weight in gold.

Kaif and Zaheer (4*) helped India seal a two-wicket win with three balls to go. Kaif was India's hero, scoring 87* in just 75 balls with six fours and two sixes. Irani, Giles and Flintoff took two wickets each but India pulled off a heist, highlighting their fighting spirit and attacking game.

Notably, in this England tour so far, Gill has shown flashes of his tactical brilliance, aggression and an immense hunger for runs. His marathon 269 and 161 at Birmingham helped India register their first-ever win at the venue, that too by 336 runs. His act of consistently sledging England players and trying to act under their skins is very reminiscent of his idol and ex-Indian captain, Virat Kohli.

