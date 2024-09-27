Kamindu Mendis equals Don Bradman's record of scoring 1000 Test runs in 13 innings

Galle [Sri Lanka], September 27 : Sri Lanka left-hand batter Kamindu Mendis equalled the record of legendary Australian batter Don Bradman on Friday as he completed 1000 Test runs in just 13 innings.

The southpaw played an unbeaten knock of 182 runs off 250 balls which was laced with 16 boundaries and four maximums in his inning. His magnificent innings helped hosts, Sri Lanka to post a total of 602 runs with the loss of five wickets in 163.4 overs before declaring the team's innings.

With the knock of 182 runs, Kamindu Mendis completed his 1000 runs in the longest format of the game and became the fourth one to do after Herbert Sutcliffe (12 innings), Everton Weekes (12 innings), and Don Bradman (13 innings).

Earlier on Thursday, Mendis' extraordinary run in Test cricket shows no signs of slowing down, as he notched yet another half-century, making it eight consecutive scores of fifty or more in Test cricket, as per ICC.

This achievement sets a new record, as no other player in the history of the game has managed fifty-plus scores in each of their first eight Test matches.

Batting at No. 5 in the second Test against New Zealand in Galle, Mendis once again displayed his exceptional form. Supported by Angelo Mathews at the other end, Mendis was the dominant force in their partnership, reaching his half-century in just 53 balls.

This aggressive approach complemented Dinesh Chandimal's earlier century, which had already placed Sri Lanka in a commanding position. Mendis' consistency has been a defining feature of his Test career so far. His unprecedented string of fifty-plus scores underscores his reliability and skill at the crease.

Before Mendis set this new benchmark, the record was held by Pakistan's Saud Shakeel, who achieved fifty-plus scores in his first seven Test matches.

By the end of the day's play, Sri Lanka had amassed 306/3, with Mathews and Mendis involved in an unbeaten stand of 85 runs.

This dominant performance further solidifies Sri Lanka's strong position in the ICC World Test Championship series, following their win at the same venue earlier in the week, which gave them a 1-0 lead.

Mendis' remarkable consistency and ability to deliver under pressure continue to be a significant asset for Sri Lanka as they strive for success in the Test arena.

