Kamlesh Jains officially joins as Team India's new physio

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the appointment of Kamlesh Jain as the physio of the Indian men’s national team under the staff of head coach, Rahul Dravid.The former Kolkata Knight Riders support staff member, who was with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise for almost 10 years, including three years as the head physio, was recently recruited by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in place Nitin Patel, who has moved to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

He was part of the Indian team’s practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. The preparations are rife for the team’s 5-match T20I series against South Africa under KL Rahul’s leadership.The series begins on June 9 in Delhi followed by matches in Cuttack (June 12), Vizag (June 14), Rajkot (June 17), and completing the tour on June 19 in Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

