Kane Williamson Announces T20I Retirement Ahead of T20 World Cup

Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from T20 Internationals merely four months before the next T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old Williamson signs off as New Zealand's second-highest run-scorer in men's T20Is, amassing 2575 runs at an average of 33, including 18 fifties and a highest of 95. Since making his debut in 2011, Williamson captained the team in 75 of those games, leading New Zealand to two ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals (2016 and 2022) and a final (2021). "It's something that I've loved being a part of for a long period of time and I'm so grateful for the memories and experiences," Williamson said. "It's the right time for myself and the team. It gives the team clarity for the series moving forward and ahead of their next major focus which is the T20 World Cup.

"There's so much T20 talent there and the next period will be important to get cricket into these guys and get them ready for the World Cup. Mitch [Santner] is a brilliant captain and leader, he's really come into his own with this team. It's now their time to push the BlackCaps forward in this format and I'll be supporting from afar." Williamson had already passed on the white-ball captaincy to Mitchell Santner after New Zealand's early exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup and has since been selective with his national appearances, balancing his international career with franchise commitments and the demands of a young family.

Williamson, who opted out of the recent Chappell-Hadlee T20I series against Australia and then missed the matches against England with a groin injury, returned to white-ball cricket for the first time since the Champions Trophy final only during the just-concluded ODI series against England. "I've got such deep care for this team," he said. "The BlackCaps is a special place and one you want to give yourself to and get the most out of yourself for. It's a journey and a pursuit, and that's what I love about the international game and this environment. I'll continue to keep the lines of communication open with Rob [Stead] and NZC who have given me a huge amount of support throughout."

NZC CEO Scott Weenink lauded Williamson's contribution to New Zealand cricket, calling his impact "immense." "Kane's performances as a player and his service as captain of the T20 side have been nothing short of immense," Weenink said. "His runs in all conditions reflect the world-class batsman that he is and are equally matched by the influence of his leadership on and off the field. "His knock of 85 in the T20 World Cup final was one of the more special T20I innings played by a New Zealander, albeit in a losing cause. The T20 team experienced great consistency and success under Kane's watch and he certainly leaves the team in good health."

Weenink added that Williamson had earned the right to decide how he concludes his ODI and Test careers. "We've made it clear to Kane he has our full support as he reaches the back end of his illustrious career," he said. "We would, of course, love to see him play for as long as possible, but there's no doubt whenever he does decide to finally call time, he will go down as a legend of New Zealand cricket."