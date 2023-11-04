Kane Williamson overtakes Stephen Fleming to become NZ's leading WC run-scorer

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4 : New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Friday overtook former Kiwi captain Stephen Fleming to become country's highest-run scorer in ICC Cricket World Cup.

Williamson reached this milestone during NZ's World Cup match against Pakistan at Bengaluru.

In the match, Williamson smashed 95 in just 79 balls. His knock had 10 fours and two sixes and he batted at a strike rate of above 120. But he missed out on a century after being dismissed by Iftikhar Ahmed.

In 25 matches and 24 innings, Williamson has scored 1,084 runs at an average of 63.76, with two centuries and five fifies. His best score is 148.

Fleming has scored 1,075 runs in 33 innings at an average of 35.33, with two centuries, five fifties. His best score is 134*.

In two WC 2023 matches, Williamson has scored 173 runs at an average of 173, with the best score of 95. He missed a large part of this tournament due to injuries.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. With three wins and four losses, Pakistan is at sixth position while NZ is at fourth with four wins and three losses. This match is must win for both teams to keep their semifinal dreams alive.

