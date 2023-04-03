Kane Williamson returns home from IPL after suffering knee injury

Kiwi legend Kane Williamson returned home after a knee injury cut short his IPL stint with Gujarat Titans. Williamson hurt his knee while fielding in the season opening match against Chennai Super Kings.The IPL 2022 winners have shared a clip of Williamson leaving for the airport with the Kiwi star expressing his sadness at the development.

Sad to be leaving so soon. I will miss the camp for sure. See you soon," Williamson said. On Sunday, GT had shared a video of Williamson sharing a message for the fans o of the franchise while wishing them best for the season.“Just wanna wish the Gujarat Titans team all the best for the remainder of the season. Wish I could have been there with you all but not to be. And I also want to thank the fans for all their love support and I look forward to a speedy recovery. Thank you," Williamson said. A couple of days later, it was confirmed that the star batter, who was purchased by GT for Rs 2 crore at the IPL mini auction, will be missing the entire season due to the injury