Kane Williamson reveals his challenges to get fit in time for WC campaign opener

New Delhi [India], September 27 : New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who is yet to play a game since sustaining an injury, opened up about the set of challenges he is facing while trying to get fit for the Kiwis first encounter in the upcoming ODI World Cup against England.

Williamson was deemed to be an unlikely participant in this year's World Cup when he ended up hurting his knee while fielding during the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2023 in March.

"Not so much the sprinting; more the slowing actually. From sprinting to braking, and a little bit of change of direction. But it's all been part of the plan, introducing it towards the end of the recovery. Having said that, there's still obviously time to go with the overall part of it, and keep trying to bank on good days because the rule's pretty much helpful in terms of just moving forward with it," Williamson said as quoted from ICC.

"It's working through those warm-up games to get as much out of it as I can, personally and as a team, without sort of bothering too much.

"There is a strong desire to basically be involved in those as much as I can; we've got two of them before our first competition game. And basically it's just wanting to progress [with] what I am doing now - the running, the fielding, and also time in the middle with the bat. The load is going to keep increasing, so there is a little bit of an unknown. But it has felt pretty good really in the last few weeks. I’m hoping it continues to feel like that," he said.

New Zealand will play their first practice game on September 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium behind closed doors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor