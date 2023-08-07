Kane Williamson turns 33: A look at career, accomplishments of New Zealand batting great

New Delhi [India], August 7 : New Zealand batter Kane Williamson, one of the greatest batters of the modern era and a leader known for leading from the front and rising up during the big stages, will turn 33 on Tuesday.

Making his international debut for Kiwis in 2010, Williamson has made a name for himself with his consistency and is considered as one-fourth of the 'Fab Four' batting stars of the modern era, a batting quartet which consists of Australia's Steve Smith, India's Virat Kohli and England's Joe Root.

In 94 Tests he has played, Williamson has scored 8,124 runs at an average of 54.89. He has scored 28 centuries and 33 half-centuries in 164 innings, with the best score of 251. He is the leading run-scorer for his side in Tests.

He led New Zealand to a victory in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship during the 2019-21 cycle, defeating India in the final. He led his side from the front with 918 runs at an average of 61.20, with three centuries and two fifties and a best score of 251 in 16 innings.

In 161 ODIs, Williamson has scored 6,554 runs at an average of 47.83, with the best score of 148. He scored 13 centuries and 42 half-centuries in his ODI career. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer for NZ in ODIs, with Ross Taylor (8.607 runs in 236 matches) being at the top.

He was the part of New Zealand team which ended as runners-up in the 2015 and 2019 ICC Cricket World Cups.

In nine matches of the 2015 WC, he scored 234 runs at an average of 33.42. He scored one fifty in the tournament. He bettered his performance in the 2019 WC, scoring 578 runs in 10 matches, nine innings at an average of 82.57, with two centuries and two fifties and best score of 148.

Williamson has also represented his country in 87 T20Is, scoring 2,464 runs at an average of 33.29 and strike rate of 123. He has 17 fifties in the format, with the best score of 95. He is the second-highest run-maker for NZ in T20Is, behind Martin Guptill (3,531 runs in 122 matches).

He was part of the NZ side which finished the runners-up in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In seven matches, he scored 216 runs at an average of 43.20, with one half-century.

Overall, in 342 matches, he has scored 17,142 runs at an average of 47.74. He has scored 41 centuries and 92 fifties in 402 innings, with the best score of 251. He is the second-highest run-scorer for Kiwis in international cricket behind Ross Taylor (18,199 in 450 matches).

He has also graced the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his presence, winning the 2016 title with Sunrisers Hyderabad, for which he played from 2015-22. He was bought by Gujarat Titans in 2023, for which he played a match before sustaining an injury. In 77 IPL matches, he has scored 2,101 runs at an average of 36.22, with 18 fifties and a strike rate of 126.03. His best score is 89.

Williamson won the Orange Cap for most runs in IPL 2018, scoring 735 runs in 17 matches at an average of 52.50, with eight fifties and best score of 84.

