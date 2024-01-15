Kane Williamson unlikely to play remainder of T20I series against Pakistan: New Zealand head coach

Hamilton [New Zealand], January 15 : New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said that captain Kane Williamson is unlikely to play any further in the T20I series against Pakistan after he retired hurt with a hamstring injury in Hamilton on Sunday.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the New Zealand skipper has flown to Tauranga and was due to undergo a scan on Monday. After registering a 21-run victory against Pakistan in the second match in Hamilton on Sunday, the hosts are leading the five-match T20I series by 2-0.

The Kiwi skipper retired hurt on the score of 26 on Sunday, after feeling stiffness in his right hamstring.

"It's the same leg as what his knee injury was on," New Zealand's coach Stead was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"He's gone home to Tauranga. He'll get a scan today. Until I know more about the scan, then I haven't got any further update at this stage. Will Young was going to join the team anyway for this [part of the] series. Kane wasn't going to join. I think it's likely that Will will stay on, but until we get the scan results from Kane, then we can't make a further decision," he added.

"I think it's unlikely he will play. I mean with the Test matches so close as well and probably in the big scheme of things in the short term for us has higher priority then I think it's likely we'll try and make sure that he's right for that," Stead said of if Williamson would feature in the final T20Is.

With no appearances in this series, Tim Seifert is expected to assume Williamson's place in the side and "probably" take Devon Conway's gloves, according to Stead.

"It'll be another test without having Kane there, who I think always provides that stableness to your batting. That'll be an opportunity for, likely, Tim Seifert to come in and show what he can still do, and fill in those shoes that Kane's probably left for the rest of the series,"

New Zealand is scheduled to play three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against Australia. Stead stated that star pacer Trent Boult's availability is uncertain.

"We've tried to catch up a couple of times but haven't managed to do so. That'll be something we work out later. I'm not sure what his commitments are right at that time yet, so I still have to work that out," Stead said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor