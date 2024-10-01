Kanpur Test: India just 95 runs awy from win after bowlers restrict Bangladesh to 146 on Day 5

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 : Collective performances from the bowlers helped India bundle out Bangladesh for a mere 146 runs on the fifth day of the second and final Test at the Green Park on Tuesday.

At Lunch on Day 5, Bangladesh had set a targe of just 95 runs for the hosts to chase in the remaining two sessions

The last and final day of the Kanpur Test kicked-off with the visitors at 26/2, as they still needed 26 runs more in order to avoid an inning defeat against the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Mominal Haque (0*) and Shadman Islam (7*) started the proceedings for their team. Both the batters were able to add just 10 runs more to the total before Mominal was sent back to the dressing room after scoring just two runs by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Bangladesh completed the 50-run mark in the 19th over with the loss of three wickets.

Shanto and Shadman completed their 50-run partnership in the 25th over as the latter slammed a boundary on the bowling of right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj.

Shanto went back to the pavillion in the 28th over in the innings just after the drinks break scoring 19 runs which included two fours in his innings. The captain was dismissed by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Shanto had built a magnificent partnership of 55 runs in 84 baalls along with Shadman. On the last ball of the same over, Shadman Islam completed his half century in 97 balls with the help of 10 fours.

In the 29th over, Shadman Islam was dismissed after scoring 50 runs on the bowling of right-arm seamer Akash Deep when the team score was 93.

At the score of 94, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side lost two wickets. Both the wickets were taken by Jadeja. After the fall of seven wickets, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was on the crease along with experienced Mushfiqur Rahim in the middle.

In the 34th over, the Bangladesh side completed thier 100-run mark as Mehidy Hasan smashed a boundary on the bowling of Jadeja.

At the score of 118, the Bangladesh side lost their eighth wicket. Right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Mehidy Hasan for nine.

The seamer struck again in the 41st over. Bumrah dismissed Taijul Islam for 0 when the visitors score was 130.

The last wicket of the third innings went at the score of 146 as Bumrah dismissed Mushfiqur after scoring 37 runs in his innings.

For India three wickets each were snapped by Bumrah, Jadeja, and Ashwin in their respective spells. One wicket was taken by Akash Deep in his spell.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 233 & 146 all out (Shadman Islam 50, Mushfiqur Rahim 37, Jasprit Bumrah 3/17) vs India: 285/9 d (Yashasvi Jaiswal 72, KL Rahul 68; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/41).

