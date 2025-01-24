Kapil Dev extends best wishes to Team India ahead of ICC Champions Trophy

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 24 : Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has wished Team India the very best ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, which will kickstart from February 19 onwards.

Kapil was speaking at an event held in Satya School, Gurugram on Thursday.

While interacting with the media, the World Cup-winning captain was asked to wish India for the tournament, to which he said, "Always".

The ninth edition of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy is set to take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 50-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai.

The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23 in Dubai. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

Group A of the tournament features current Champions Trophy holders and hosts Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B features Cricket World Cup 2023 champions Australia, alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa.

The India Squad for Champions Trophy:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

India's Group Stage Fixtures:

February 20 - India vs Bangladesh, Dubai

February 23 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai

March 2 - India vs New Zealand, Dubai.

